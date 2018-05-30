Rhame was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Rhame was likely unavailable after pitching consecutive days, so he'll head back to the minors in exchange for a fresh bullpen arm (Buddy Baumann). The 25-year-old picked allowed three runs on four hits and a walk across 1.1 innings during Tuesday's loss to the Braves, raising his ERA to 6.35 across 11.1 innings. He'll continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories