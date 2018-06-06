Mets' Jason Vargas: Allows two runs in loss to O's
Vargas (2-4) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Orioles. He struck out four.
Vargas got off to a bit of a shaky start, allowing a pair of runs on three straight hits in the first inning. He settled down to great effect, allowing just three baserunners over the next four innings while pounding the strike zone at a 65 percent clip. Unfortunately, Alex Cobb was dominant on the other side and Vargas' teammates gave him next to nothing in terms of offensive support, sinking him to his fourth loss. The lefty's last two starts have been promising -- he's allowed just two earned runs over 10 total innings to lower his ERA nearly three full runs. It's still been a disappointing season for Vargas, who'll face a tough test against the Yankees in his next start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...