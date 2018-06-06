Vargas (2-4) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Vargas got off to a bit of a shaky start, allowing a pair of runs on three straight hits in the first inning. He settled down to great effect, allowing just three baserunners over the next four innings while pounding the strike zone at a 65 percent clip. Unfortunately, Alex Cobb was dominant on the other side and Vargas' teammates gave him next to nothing in terms of offensive support, sinking him to his fourth loss. The lefty's last two starts have been promising -- he's allowed just two earned runs over 10 total innings to lower his ERA nearly three full runs. It's still been a disappointing season for Vargas, who'll face a tough test against the Yankees in his next start.