Phillies' Jason Vargas: Earns seventh win
Vargas (7-8) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Indians.
Vargas allowed two runs in each of the first two innings, but settled in from there to turn in a quality start and earn the win. The outing was his longest since joining the Phillies -- a span of 10 appearances -- and marked only the fourth time he pitched six or more frames. He now owns a 4.40 ERA across 145.1 innings for the season. Vargas is projected to take the ball for the final time in the regular season Thursday at Washington.
