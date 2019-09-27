Vargas (7-9) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Nationals, surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits and five walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings.

The southpaw gave up a run in both the first and second inning, then locked things up until a damaging three-run fifth frame that sank the Phillies for good. With the loss, Vargas remains just one win away from 100 career wins, finishing the season 7-9 with a 4.51 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. His 2020 status with the Phillies remains open-ended.