Phillies' Jason Vargas: Loses shutout in sixth
Vargas allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Thursday.
The veteran shutout the Reds while allowing only two hits through five innings, but after recording the first out of the sixth, Vargas yielded a double and then a two-run homer. With those two poor at-bats, Vargas departed trailing 2-1. The Phillies were able to tie the game to keep him away from a loss, but he still settled for a no-decision in a very solid outing. Vargas is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 132.2 innings with the Mets and Phillies this season. He is scheduled to pitch again at home against the Braves on Tuesday.
More News
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Struggles against former club•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Next start coming Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Yields four runs•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Turns in quality start•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Saddled with loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...