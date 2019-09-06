Vargas allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Reds on Thursday.

The veteran shutout the Reds while allowing only two hits through five innings, but after recording the first out of the sixth, Vargas yielded a double and then a two-run homer. With those two poor at-bats, Vargas departed trailing 2-1. The Phillies were able to tie the game to keep him away from a loss, but he still settled for a no-decision in a very solid outing. Vargas is 6-7 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 132.2 innings with the Mets and Phillies this season. He is scheduled to pitch again at home against the Braves on Tuesday.