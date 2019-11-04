Jason Vargas: Option declined
Vargas' team option was declined by the Phillies on Monday.
The Phillies bought Vargas out for $2 million rather than keeping him around for one more year at an $8 million salary. He'll head to free agency ahead of his age-37 season having posted ERAs of 5.77 and 4.51 over the last two years.
More News
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Struggles in loss•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Earns seventh win•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Gives up grand slam in short outing•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Short outing against Braves•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Loses shutout in sixth•
-
Phillies' Jason Vargas: Struggles against former club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...