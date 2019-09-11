Phillies' Jason Vargas: Short outing against Braves
Vargas allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three across three innings Tuesday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.
Vargas was staked to an early 4-0 lead but coughed it up in the third inning. In that frame, he allowed the first six batters he faced to reach base, and the damage was limited only by the fact that he didn't surrender any hits for extra-bases. Since joining the Phillies, Vargas has posted a 5.01 ERA and has yet to earn a win across eight starts. He'll look to get on track the next time he takes the mound, but draws a tough matchup on Sunday against Boston.
