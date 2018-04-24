Mets' Jason Vargas: Lines up for Saturday debut
Vargas (hand) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday to start the Mets' game in San Diego against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Team doctors gave Vargas the green light to make a rehab start Monday at Triple-A Las Vegas, which represented the final hurdle the lefty needed to clear before returning from the DL. Though Vargas wasn't especially impressive Monday -- he needed 66 pitches (42 strikes) to get through four innings and gave up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four -- pitching in Las Vegas is rarely a picnic for even the most seasoned of hurlers. More importantly, Vargas escaped the outing with no reported issues with his surgically repaired non-throwing hand, so he'll presumably be in line to fill the spot in the Mets rotation vacated by Matt Harvey, who was banished to the bullpen over the weekend following three rough starts in a row.
More News
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Expected to debut next weekend•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Seeing doctor before rehab start•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Could join six-man rotation upon return•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Rehab assignment forthcoming•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Scheduled for another sim game•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Tabbed for 85 pitches Thursday•
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...