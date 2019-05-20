Lowrie (hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is simply procedural, as Lowrie is already expected to remain out until June after suffering a setback in his rehab last week. Hector Santiago, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, will take Lowrie's spot on the 40-man roster for now.

