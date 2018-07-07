Mets' Jenrry Mejia: To begin workouts after All-Star break

Mejia (suspension) is eligible to begin workouts at Mets facilities following the All-Star break, Erin Fish of MLB.com reports.

With his former lifetime ban from baseball for multiple PED suspensions now lifted by the commissioner, Mejia can try to get his career back on track. He hasn't thrown a pitch in the majors in three years, so the best-case scenario still only has him competing for a spot on the big-league staff next spring, but the 28-year-old right-hander will at least officially be part of the Mets organization again.