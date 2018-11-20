Jenrry Mejia: Let go by Mets

Mejia (suspension) was released Tuesday by New York, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Mejia hasn't seen any action since the 2015 season, although he managed to escape his lifetime ban after dealing with multiple drug-related violations and will be eligible to take the field beginning in 2019. The 29-year-old right-hander will search for a new home after spending the first part of his professional career in New York.

