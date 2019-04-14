Red Sox's Jenrry Mejia: Throws another scoreless inning

Mejia allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Pawtucket in Saturday's game against Syracuse.

Mejia has fired four scoreless outings in five appearances, registering three saves thus far. He's allowed one run on four hits while striking out six over 6.1 innings. The 29-year-old former closer is not on the 40-man roster, so the Red Sox are likely to shuttle other relievers to Boston if one is needed.