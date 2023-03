Lucchesi was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Lucchesi is being stretched out as a starter, and the left-hander will get a chance to pitch in the Syracuse rotation. A good showing at that level could see him making starts for a New York rotation that is not exactly filled with healthy options right now, but he can be left off fantasy rosters at this stage.