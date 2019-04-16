Avilan (1-0) gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief to record the win in Monday's victory over the Phillies.

Despite the successful outing, Avilan is still saddled with a brutal 10.80 ERA and 2.40 WHIP after coughing up 13 hits -- including two homers -- in only 6.2 innings. If he continues to give up plenty of hard contact, the Mets may look to churn his spot in the bullpen rather than stick with the journeyman southpaw.