Guillorme (calf) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Brooklyn, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Guillorme has been out since late July because of a Grade 2 strain of his right calf, but he began a running program in late August and has responded well over the last few weeks. The 28-year-old utilityman was batting .238/.304/.347 through 50 games this year for the Mets prior to his lengthy IL stint.