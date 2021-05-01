Stroman exited Friday's game against the Phillies due to a tight hamstring, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Stroman was replaced by Aaron Loup to begin the bottom of the sixth inning Friday, and he was apparently dealing with a hamstring issue. The right-hander allowed two runs (zero earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out eight in five innings before leaving the game. Stroman tentatively lines up to start on the road against St. Louis on Wednesday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to take the mound.