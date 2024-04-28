Stroman pitched four innings, giving up four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four in Sunday's 15-5 win over the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Stroman was able to survive four scoreless frames to open Sunday's outing before the wheels fell off in the bottom of the fifth. He allowed all five batters he faced in the inning to reach base, including a three-run home run by Jake Bauers, which knotted the game up at 4-4. The 32-year-old has now surrendered five total homers over his last four starts after not giving one up in either of his first two outings in 2024. Stroman now owns a 3.69 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 31.2 innings in six starts this season, and he's tentatively set to return to the mound Friday home for a matchup against the Tigers.