Stroman (1-0) did not factor into the decision Friday against the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Stroman was stellar in his home debut with the Yankees, blanking Toronto over six innings. However, New York failed to provide the right-hander with any support offensively in an eventual 3-0 loss. Stroman has yet to allow a run through his first two starts this season, allowing just seven hits and three walks over 12 innings. He's currently lined up to face the Marlins at home in his next outing.