Stroman finished the Grapefruit League slate with a 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings across five starts.

Stroman signed a two-year deal with the Yankees in January, and his role with the club took on added importance when Gerrit Cole was diagnosed with an elbow injury that will likely cost him at least the first two months of the season. Though Stroman drew some criticism for turning down an opportunity to take Cole's place as the team's Opening Day starter, his reason for doing so was tied to sticking to his pitching schedule, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, and the right-handed hurler remains a critical component of New York's chance at success this season. Stroman certainly appears ready for the beginning of the campaign after finishing spring play with six shutout innings against Pittsburgh on Sunday.