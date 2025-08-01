The Yankees released Stroman on Friday.

The right-hander made his ninth start of the season Thursday against the Rays and picked up the win after giving up four runs across five innings, and it will end up being his final start with the Yankees. Stroman has a 6.23 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 39 innings this season and will look to latch on with another team for the stretch run.