Stroman (2-1) earned the win Sunday over Atlanta, allowing one run on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Stroman delivered his first quality start of the season Sunday -- he'd blank Atlanta for five innings before eventually giving up a lone run on a Matt Olson homer in the sixth. The 34-year-old Stroman's pitched well since rejoining the Yankees in late June, posting a 3.00 ERA over four starts (15 innings) after struggling to an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts (9.1 innings) in April. Stroman is currently scheduled to face the Phillies at home his next time out.