Stroman (2-2) took the loss Saturday as the Yankees fell 9-4 to the Phillies, coughing up four runs on five hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander got tagged for runs in three of his four frames while tossing only 50 of 89 pitches for strikes as he issued a season-worst four free passes. It's the first time Stroman has failed to last at least five innings since he came off the IL in late June, and in those five starts he's posted a 4.01 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 24.2 innings. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Rays.