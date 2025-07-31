Stroman (3-2) earned the win Thursday over the Rays, allowing four runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out three.

Stroman held Tampa Bay scoreless through three innings before stumbling in the fourth, where he gave up four runs on five hits. However, the Yankees provided more than enough run support in an eventual 7-4 victory. It's been an up-and-down year overall for Stroman, who's given up eight runs over 8.2 innings in his last two outings, though he figures to remain in New York's rotation as the Yankees did not add another starter prior to the trade deadline. The 34-year-old Stroman sports a 6.23 ERA with a 1.54 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across nine starts (39 innings) this season.