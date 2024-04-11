Stroman (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against Miami, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out seven.
All of the damage against Stroman came during a four-run third inning in which he surrendered a walk and two singles to the first three batters he faced before being tagged by Jake Burger for a three-run homer. His struggles with command and some long at-bats by Miami resulted in Stroman failing to reach the sixth inning for the first time all season. Through 17 innings, Stroman owns a 2.12 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 17 strikeouts. He's in line for a start next week in Toronto.
