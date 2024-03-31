Stroman (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-3 win over Houston, allowing three unearned runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The Astros plated two runs in the second inning following an Oswaldo Cabrera error and added another in the fifth on errors from Anthony Volpe and Stroman. The right-hander was sharp, though, picking up 13 swinging strikes on his 101 pitches as he won his first start in pinstripes. Stroman is lined up to face the Blue Jays at home in his next outing.