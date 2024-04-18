Stroman did not factor into the decision Wednesday against Toronto, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over. 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Daulton Varsho's two-run homer in the second inning accounted for the only runs against Stroman, but the Yankees couldn't take the lead until the ninth, leaving the right-hander with a no-decision. Stroman hasn't earned a win since his first start of the year against Houston -- overall, he's 1-1 with a solid 2.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through his first four starts (22.1 innings). Stroman's currently slated to face the A's at home in his next start.