Share Video

Link copied!

Stroman did not factor into the decision Wednesday against Toronto, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over. 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Daulton Varsho's two-run homer in the second inning accounted for the only runs against Stroman, but the Yankees couldn't take the lead until the ninth, leaving the right-hander with a no-decision. Stroman hasn't earned a win since his first start of the year against Houston -- overall, he's 1-1 with a solid 2.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB through his first four starts (22.1 innings). Stroman's currently slated to face the A's at home in his next start.

More News