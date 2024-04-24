Stroman (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 4-3 win over the A's. He struck out nine.

The 32-year-old righty came close to his first double-digit strikeout performance since he was a rookie in 2014, but Stroman left the mound after 97 pitches (64 strikes) as some early inefficiency caught up to him. He's failed to complete six innings in any of his last three outings, but Stroman will take a 2.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB through 27.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Milwaukee.