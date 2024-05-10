Stroman (2-2) took the loss against Houston on Thursday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Stroman got off to a poor beginning Thursday, giving up three first-inning runs on homers by Yordan Alvarez and Jon Singleton. He rebounded to keep Houston off the scoreboard over the following three frames before being tagged for another run in the fifth. Stroman at least allowed New York to keep within striking range, but this was his second time giving up four runs over his past three starts. The veteran right-hander has been only moderately effective for the Yankees thus far, posting a 3.80 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB through 42.2 innings.