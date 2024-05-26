Stroman (4-2) picked up the win over the Padres on Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk over six shutout innings while striking out five.

Stroman actually allowed the leadoff man to reach in three of his first four innings of work but was able to pitch his way around it in each occasion to prevent any damage. The right-hander has now hurled three quality starts in a row and hasn't allowed more than three hits in four of his last five outings. Stroman carries a 1.78 ERA in May after Saturday's win and has won three of his last four decisions (spanning seven starts).