Stroman allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Thursday.

Stroman was handed a 7-2 lead through four innings but couldn't go deep enough to qualify for the victory. He allowed two doubles and a walk while also hitting a batter in the fifth frame, retiring only two batters before he was pulled. This was a big letdown for Stroman after he notched four consecutive quality starts while posting a 1.01 ERA over his previous 26.2 innings coming into Thursday. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which tentatively lines up to take place in Kansas City next week.