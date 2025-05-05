Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stroman (knee) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It's finally a notable step forward in Stroman's recovery from left knee inflammation, as this will be his first time throwing off the bump since he went on the 15-day injured list in mid-April. He's surely require a rehab assignment and it's unclear when Stroman might be ready to pitch in games.
