Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Stroman (knee) has begun playing catch, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Stroman received a cortisone shot over the weekend to address the inflammation in his left knee, and Friday appears to be the first time he's done any sort of throwing since landing on the injured list Saturday. There's still no telling how much time the 33-year-old will need for a full recovery, though the Yankees may not be in much of a hurry to bring him back after he began the year with an 11.57 ERA and 2.04 WHIP across 9.1 innings over his first three starts.