The Yankees placed Stroman on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left knee inflammation.

Stroman said his knee was bothering him during his start against San Francisco on Friday, during which he gave up five earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning. He'll now officially miss a few starts to allow his knee to fully recover, though it's unclear if he's facing more than a minimum-length stay. In the meantime, Allan Winans will come up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill the open spot in New York's rotation.