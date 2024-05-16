Stroman (3-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Twins, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two over six shutout innings.

This was Stroman's second scoreless start of the season, as well as his third quality start. He entered Wednesday with nine runs allowed over his previous 15 innings across a three-start winless skid. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 3.33 with a 1.42 WHIP and 42:25 K:BB over 48.2 innings through nine starts this season. Stroman's 4.6 BB/9 remains a concern -- it's by far the worst of his career, though his 7.8 K/9 is line with his career norms. Stroman is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners.