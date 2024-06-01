Stroman (5-2) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 7.1 innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Stroman has pitched into the eighth inning in two of his last four starts, allowing just three runs over 26.2 innings in that span. During his hot stretch, he's posted a 15:7 K:BB, but that's about the only weak spot in his game right now. Stroman is at a 2.73 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 55:29 K:BB over 69.1 innings across 12 starts. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Twins.