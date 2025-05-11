Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Stroman (knee) has been experiencing some discomfort after throwing a simulated game Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The right-hander is working his way back from inflammation in his left knee and appeared to be closing in on the start of a rehab assignment, but the renewed discomfort will pause his progress for at least a few days. Stroman received a cortisone injection for his knee shortly after landing on the injured list April 12, and it's concerning that he's still having some issues a month later.