Stroman yielded a run on three hits and a walk over 7.1 innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out six during the win over Seattle.

Stroman cruised through seven shutout frames before coughing up a solo homer to Dominic Canzone in the eighth inning. Stroman was in line for his fourth win before the Yankees blew the lead in the ninth. He's produced a 2.22 ERA over his last four starts, dropping his season ERA to 3.05 through 56 innings. He's turned in two straight quality starts after failing to finish at least six frames in his previous six appearances. Stroman is in line to start in San Diego this weekend.