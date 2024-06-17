Stroman (6-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Red Sox.

In addition to allowing 11 baserunners, Stroman was also on the mound for six of the Red Sox's franchise-best nine steals in the contest. Stroman has had two bad outings and one good one through three starts in June, though Sunday marked his first loss since May 9. The right-hander has maintained a 3.08 ERA despite a 1.30 WHIP and 61:38 K:BB over 84.2 innings through 15 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus Atlanta in his next outing.