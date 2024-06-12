Stroman (6-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing four hits and three walks with one strikeout across 5.2 scoreless innings against Kansas City.

After allowing a season-high five runs in his last start, Stroman blanked the Royals on Tuesday. However, he struggled with command, finding the strike zone on just 54 of his 102 pitches while issuing three walks. The 33-year-old has generated five combined strikeouts in his last three starts, a stretch in which he's walked seven batters and hit two more. On the year, Stroman owns a 2.82 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across 79.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Red Sox at Fenway on Sunday.