Stroman did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Stroman was pulled after a rough fourth inning, during which he walked three batters and gave up four runs. He generated only five whiffs on 74 pitches and didn't stick around long enough to benefit from a six-run outburst by the Yankees in the fifth frame. The 33-year-old owns a 7.27 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 8.2 innings and lines up to face the Giants next weekend.