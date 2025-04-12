Stroman reported problems with his left knee after leaving his start Friday against the Giants, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stroman's knee injury may help explain his ugly performance Friday, as he was chased out of the game after giving up five earned runs on four hits and three walks in just two-thirds of an inning. He received X-rays shortly after his removal, and more will be known regarding his immediate availability once the results come back.
More News
-
Yankees' Marcus Stroman: Allows four in no-decision•
-
Yankees' Marcus Stroman: Falls short of win•
-
Yankees' Marcus Stroman: Posts strong start Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Marcus Stroman: Likely to begin season in rotation•
-
Yankees' Marcus Stroman: Shelled in second spring outing•
-
Yankees' Marcus Stroman: Not starting Tuesday anymore•