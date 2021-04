Stroman (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings in an 8-4 victory over the Phillies. He struck out three.

The right-hander got taken deep by Didi Gregorius in the fourth inning but otherwise was in control, tossing 53 of 85 pitches for strikes en route to his first quality start of the year. Stroman will look to keep rolling in his next outing, set for Sunday at home against the Marlins.