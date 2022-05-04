site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Mark Canha: On bench Wednesday
Canha isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Canha started in the last three games and went 3-for-10 with a homer, two RBI and four strikeouts. Jeff McNeil will shift to left field while Luis Guillorme enters the lineup at second base.
