Vientos went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Vientos entered the contest as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth, notching a single. He came back to the plate in the 11th, where he plated Harrison Bader on a game-winning two-run home run. While Vientos was called up to fill the hole left by Starling Marte's (personal) absence, he could earn a permanent big-league spot if he continues to rake.