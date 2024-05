The Red Sox traded Reyes to the Mets on Saturday in exchange for cash, Katie Morrison-O'Day of The Springfield Republican reports.

Reyes was sent outright to Triple-A Worcester earlier in May, and he will now head to New York to give the Mets additional organizational depth in the infield. The 30-year-old has played in five games at Triple-A, going 6-for-13 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored. He will likely report to Triple-A Syracuse.