Reyes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox needed to clear a spot on their 26-man and 40-man rosters for Garrett Cooper, and Reyes is the casualty. Reyes slashed a solid .287/.339/.377 for Boston last season but has managed just a .183/.234/.217 batting line in 2024. Teams are always looking for versatile players, so even with his poor start Reyes could draw some interest via trade or waivers.