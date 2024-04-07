Reyes started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Reyes got the start after the Red Sox placed primary shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder. The fill-in shortstop had an issue during the Angels' two-run sixth-inning; Reyes was unable to get the ball out of his glove in time to get a force-out at second base that would have ended the inning. It's not clear if he's the long-term solution to replace Story, who could have a lengthy absence, as the Red Sox summoned David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester.