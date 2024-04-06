Reyes entered Friday's game in the fourth inning after Trevor Story left with a shoulder injury and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Story's injury appears to be a significant one, but that should be confirmed after an MRI on Saturday. It's unclear if Reyes, a journeyman infielder with his fourth team in six years, will be the solution if Story lands on the injured list. The Red Sox have options, which includes moving Ceddanne Rafaela from center to short, where he has 71 starts while in the minors. Vaughn Grissom (groin), who is on the injured list, has played shortstop in the the past. And David Hamilton, who made his major-league debut in 2023, could be an option.