Reyes started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland.

Reyes filled in for the injured Rafael Devers (knee) and committed a costly error that allowed one of three unearned runs to score. Reyes also couldn't get a ball out of his glove quick enough to start a 5-4-3 double, which scored another run. Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, the Red Sox are hoping to avoid having to put Devers on the injured list, which suggests a fill-in need for more than just Thursday's contest. Reyes and Bobby Dalbec are the primary candidates to play third base should Devers need an stint on the IL.