Reyes started at first base and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Pirates.

Reyes slotted in for the injured Triston Casas (rib), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. The Red Sox are concerned that the injury could be a significant one, and Boston manager Alex Cora will use Monday's offday to decide how the team plans to proceed without Casas, according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. Reyes, Rob Refsnyder and Bobby Dalbec, who started at third base Sunday for Rafael Devers (knee), are the primary candidates to play first base.